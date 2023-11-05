DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:
Tricot + Scrounge
£23 - Heaven - 5th November 2023
“tricot” is a Japanese rock band that was formed in the historical and cultural city of Kyoto on Sep 1, 2010. The band develops an unusual and distinctive sound that consis
