Tricot + Scrounge

Heaven
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Tricot + Scrounge

£23 - Heaven - 5th November 2023

__

“tricot” is a Japanese rock band that was formed in the historical and cultural city of Kyoto on Sep 1, 2010. The band develops an unusual and distinctive sound that consis Read more

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Tricot, Scrounge

Venue

Heaven

11, The Arches, Villiers St, London WC2N 6NG
Doors open7:00 pm
1200 capacity
Accessibility information

