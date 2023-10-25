Top track

Elli Ingram: The Bad Behaviour Tour

Band on the Wall
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elli Ingram at Band on the Wall, Manchester.

10+, Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+).

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

Elli Ingram

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

