Cece Coakley

Genghis Cohen
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Sid The Cat Presents

Cece Coakley

W/ Ethansroom, Caity Krone

9/28/2023 at Genghis Cohen

Cece Coakley is hitting her stride. In the wake of her debut 2022 EP “Tender,” the 22-year old singer-songwriter is exploring a world beyond her native Knoxville, l Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Caity Krone

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.