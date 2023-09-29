DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kremfest 2023 Weekend Pass

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
29 Sept - 1 Oct
PartySeattle
$56.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kremfest 2023 / September 29th - 30th / Weekend Pass

We welcome you back for the sixth annual Kremfest, a two-day celebration of forward-thinking electronic music bringing together local and international DJs, producers, and artists to showcase a diverse Read more

Presented by Kremwerk.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

2
Skin on Skin, DJ Assault, Jason Code and 2 more

Venue

Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.