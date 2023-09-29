DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kremfest 2023 / September 29th - 30th / Weekend Pass
We welcome you back for the sixth annual Kremfest, a two-day celebration of forward-thinking electronic music bringing together local and international DJs, producers, and artists to showcase a diverse
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.