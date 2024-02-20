Top track

Dylan - Girl Of Your Dreams

Dylan

Leeds Beckett SU
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dylan at Stylus

All ages, Under 14's Accompanied

Presented by Futuresound.

Lineup

Dylan

Venue

Leeds Beckett SU

Portland Way, Leeds LS1 3HE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

