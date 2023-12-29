Top track

Layton Giordani (all night long)

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Representing New York City’s rising techno scene, Layton Giordani is back. Layton Giordani returns to Brooklyn,

New York with a very special all-night-long show for the very first time. Don’t miss this all-night-long debut show by one of New

York’s techn...

This is a 21+ event
Techno Brooklyn
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Layton Giordani

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

