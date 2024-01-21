DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The first installment in a continuing project championing alternative and forward thinking audio/visual artists, Private Life presents their current favourite artists. Joined by the elusive yet enigmatic Pretty V (For additional work see - Aqrxvst, V7Backi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.