PRIVATE LIFE 001: Pretty V & more

The George Tavern
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The first installment in a continuing project championing alternative and forward thinking audio/visual artists, Private Life presents their current favourite artists. Joined by the elusive yet enigmatic Pretty V (For additional work see - Aqrxvst, V7Backi...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Private Life
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Birdfeeder, Pretty V

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

