Kinesia: Bambi & Maelita (all night long)

IBOAT
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 11:59 pm
DJBordeaux
€6
Pour la première Kinesia de l'année 2024, nous avons l'honneur de vous présenter un b2b exclusif qui fera résonner la cale du bateau jusqu'à de lointaines contrées spatio-temporelles...

≈ BAMBi B2B MAELiTA ALL NIGHT LONG ≈

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par IBOAT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open11:59 pm

