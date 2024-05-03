Top track

Cobra Fantastic - 2 Funky 4 U

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cobra Fantastic

La Boule Noire
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cobra Fantastic - 2 Funky 4 U
Got a code?

About

Qui aurait cru que les zikos les plus funky, les plus groovy, les plus « bad » de Paris étaient en réalité des extraterrestres venus de la planète 9 avec comme seule et unique mission de faire vibrer l’espèce humaine sur les ondes de la Funkabopulation ?...

Cet événement est tout public.
Présenté par GIANT MONSTER ROBOT.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cobra Fantastic

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.