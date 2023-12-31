DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PLEASE NOTE: Tickets do NOT include dinner or food.
Please visit http://sevn.ly/xZ6fZSgI for table reservations for dinner and/or bottle service.
General admission is currently at $60 (+fees), but will be raised once tier 1 tickets are sold out!
No New...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.