Top track

7 Seconds

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Years Eve 2024 with Joezi

La Mesa Lounge & Restaurant
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJHollywood
$74.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

7 Seconds
Got a code?

About

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets do NOT include dinner or food.

Please visit http://sevn.ly/xZ6fZSgI for table reservations for dinner and/or bottle service.

General admission is currently at $60 (+fees), but will be raised once tier 1 tickets are sold out!

No New...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by SEG.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joezi

Venue

La Mesa Lounge & Restaurant

1430 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.