Top track

On the Wire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dvne + Diligence

Petit Bain
Sat, 1 Jun 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

On the Wire
Got a code?

About

DVNE est un groupe de metal progressif composé de 5 membres et originaire d’Édimbourg, en Écosse. Fondé en 2013, le groupe s’écrivait initialement avec un ‘u’, en référence au chef-d’œuvre de Frank Herbert du même nom.
Dvne a assuré des tournées au Royau...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & The Link Prod.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

My Diligence, Dvne

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.