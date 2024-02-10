DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Hey présente : Puissance 5

Le Mazette
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Les règles sont simples.

Un line up 5 étoiles au centre du game pour une partie nocturne que vous ne pourrez pas perdre.
5 occasions de remettre la balle au centre pour transpirer sur notre plateau de jeu flottant sur la Seine.

Invoquez l’énergie du Ko...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
Lineup

IAMBP, Paquita Gordon

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

