New Years Eve Party - Into the New Year

Hot Box
Sun, 31 Dec, 6:00 pm
PartyChelmsford
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Come and dance your way into the new year with us at Hot Box!

DJS ALL NIGHT

Limited tickets available for this. We hope to see you all there!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

