Top track

Hot Club of Cowtown - Ida Red

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Club of Cowtown

Elkton Music Hall
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Hot Club of Cowtown - Ida Red
Got a code?

About

“As instrumentally and vocally tight as any band out there working in any genre today….three skilled musicians who can seemingly just tune up and play, something that’s becoming increasingly rare these days.” – American Songwriter

Award-winning Austin, Te...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hot Club of Cowtown

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.