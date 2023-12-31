DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

New Year's - EVE PARTY

Circolo Agorà
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ll 31 dicembre, dalle 23:30 il circolo Agorà si prepara a farvi ballare tutta la notte. Insieme a i nostri dj preferiti saluteremo il vecchio anno e accoglieremo il nuovo.

Ingresso con tessera ARCI

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.
Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:30 pm

