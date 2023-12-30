DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wine & Vinyl at Bronzeville Winery

Bronzeville Winery
Sat, 30 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Chicago, join us for Wine & Vinyl night at Bronzeville Winery. For our inaugural edition of Wine & Vinyl, we'll blend Hip Hop, R&B, Soul + more, paired with a selection of wines, including a list of Black-owned wines from Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon, NBA Hall o...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Afrotrak
Mask not required
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bronzeville Winery

4420 South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60653, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
100 capacity

