We Are Still Young Club Night - Paramore Vs MCR!

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 24 Feb, 10:45 pm
PartyLondon
About

SATURDAY 24TH FEBRUARY 2024 - 10:45PM-3AM

WE ARE STILL YOUNG THE CLUB NIGHT RETURNS, FOR A BRAND NEW SPECIAL OF MY CHECMICAL ROMANCE VS PARAMORE!

I’m Not OKay, but I’m Still Into You (I Promise)!

If you’re in the Business of Misery then get your father...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open10:45 pm
1250 capacity

