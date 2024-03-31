DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Baulf : Working On New Material

The Bill Murray
Sun, 31 Mar 2024, 5:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Josh Baulf has recently appeared on ITV, BBC Radio and his online sketches have amassed millions of views worldwide. Join Josh as he works on new material for his debut tour!

"A very funny man" (David Walliams)

"Quite Brilliant...his timing, his delivery...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Josh Baulf

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

