Gablé - Ghost Host

GaBLé

Point Ephémère
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20.16

GaBLé

C'est peu dire qu'en vingt ans, Gaëlle, Mathieu et Thomas ont un peu tout fait, tout parcouru, contaminant de leur belle folie les petites et les grandes scènes d'Europe et d'ailleurs. Toujours en débord de la scène pop française, qui lui doit beauc...

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

GaBLé

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open 8:00 pm

