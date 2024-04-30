DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GaBLé
C'est peu dire qu'en vingt ans, Gaëlle, Mathieu et Thomas ont un peu tout fait, tout parcouru, contaminant de leur belle folie les petites et les grandes scènes d'Europe et d'ailleurs. Toujours en débord de la scène pop française, qui lui doit beauc...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.