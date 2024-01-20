Top track

CURSER - Partisan

TGT presents: Curser / Dactyl Terra / Volk Soup / Alphabet

The George Tavern
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The George Tavern present another January new music showcase, this time with Curser, Dactyl Terra, Volk Soup and Alphabet.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The George Tavern.
£
Lineup

1
alphabet, Volk Soup, Dactyl Terra and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
150 capacity

