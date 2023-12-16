Top track

DJ SK - Bum Tam Tam Chaabi (بوم تام تام شعبي)

Raï System w/ Mystique, Waseem & Mama ACE

Voûte Virgo
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJMarseille
About

Ya Rayah ! C'est l'heure de faire briller les couleurs de l'Afrique du Nord avec une soirée aux sonorités raï, châabi, arabic music, et rap du Maghreb.

Au programme : un line-up de DJs cousu-main et des surprises qui éveilleront vos coeurs !

Comme on dit...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par 69DEGRÉS & Voûte Virgo.
Lineup

Waseem, Mystique

Venue

Voûte Virgo

44 Bd Jacques Saade, 13002 Marseille
Doors open8:00 pm

