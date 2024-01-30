DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

IVW24: Holden

Paper Dress Vintage
Tue, 30 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

An Independent Venue Week 2024 show.

Holden headlines Paper Dress Vintage on Tuesday 30th of January.

An artist rising from a close-knit community of London's new music generation, Holden's live show weaves together intricate textures that draw you in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Sound Sniffer.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs