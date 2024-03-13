Top track

Megan Wyn - You Don't Get It

MEGAN WYN + SUPPORT

Notting Hill Arts Club
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£4.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Welsh soloist Megan Wyn has been making a name for herself across the UK in 2023, with festival appearances aplenty and sold out shows in her hometown. Don't miss her debut LDN show in Notting Hill, following support slots w/ Swim Deep, Sundara Karma, Only...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Megan Wyn

Venue

Notting Hill Arts Club

21 Notting Hill Gate, London W11 3JQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

