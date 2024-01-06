Top track

Michael C. Hall, Original New York Cast of Lazarus - Lazarus

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Spiders from Gnars: A Live Tribute to David Bowie

Alex's Bar
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLong Beach
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Michael C. Hall, Original New York Cast of Lazarus - Lazarus
Got a code?

About

Alex’s Bar presents:

The Spiders from Gnars – A Live Tribute to David Bowie - featuring your favorite local Long Beach musicians!

3 sets from 2 different decades!

Vinyl selection by Weird Zen (DJs Polyester & Master Droog)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.