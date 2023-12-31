Top track

Deo’Jorge - Do Androids Dream

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hot Honey Sundays - NYE 2024 LOFT PARTY

360 Jefferson St
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
Selling fast
$45.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deo’Jorge - Do Androids Dream
Got a code?

About

Hot Honey Sundays brings its unmistakable 'corny chic' style to an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration in the heart of Brooklyn. Join us for a night where kitschy charm meets cool glamour, ringing in the New Year with unique style and guaranteed fun....

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hot Honey Sundays.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deo'Jorge, Anna Collecta

Venue

360 Jefferson St

360 Jefferson Street, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.