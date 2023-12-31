DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Hot Honey Sundays brings its unmistakable 'corny chic' style to an unforgettable New Year's Eve celebration in the heart of Brooklyn. Join us for a night where kitschy charm meets cool glamour, ringing in the New Year with unique style and guaranteed fun....
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.