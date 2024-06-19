DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Turnstile are hardcore punk band from Baltimore – their Time & Space LP made GQ’s list of The Albums That Shaped the 2010s.
La musica dei Turnstile, in continua evoluzione, ha l'intento di abbattere barriere sia da un punto di vista sonoro che ideologico. Dopo l'Ep d'esordio Step 2 Rhythm (2013) e il primo album Nonstop Feeling (2015), la band originaria di Baltimora (Maryland)...
