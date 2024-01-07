DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stage Fright

Purgatory
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This is not a dress rehearsal! Welcome to STAGE FRIGHT, a collective exorcism of dance trauma through drag. Dance Moms and Show Girls meets Black Swan and Suspiria for unhinged, campy, kinky takes on mainstream dance content and the experience of growing u...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

