Rum & Resolutions

Scala
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LONDON'S BIGGEST PARTY IS BACK FOR THE NEW YEAR !

MATCH YOUR RESOLUTIONS WITH THE ONLY THING THAT SHOULD BE MAKING THEM - A GOOD NIGHT.

PEOPLE FROM ALL OVER THE UK WILL BE LINKING UP TO PARTY REAL HARD. DONT MISS OUT

THIS EVENT IS GUARANTEED TO SELL...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Invasion Parties
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

