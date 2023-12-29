DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Underground Voices End of the Year Exam

The 13th Floor
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Featured photo: Space Goonz

https://on.soundcloud.com/gPDe6

Friday, December 29
The 13th Floor

7:00pm - Doors
8:00pm - Underground Voices Cypher
9:00pm - Otto
9:40pm - Dubkaye
10:20pm - Tresix
11:00pm - Space Goonz

$10 / 21+

* * *

The 13...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by FIWB & Covert Curiosity
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Otto

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.