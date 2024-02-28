Top track

Funeral Singers

Califone, Max Knouse, Psychic Temples

Zebulon
Wed, 28 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Califone, Max Knouse, Psychic Temples

With 25 years of Califone in his catalog (not to mention a variety of other projects, including alt rock heroes Red Red Meat), the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-based knows well how to find that moment of awe and bliss ev...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

Califone

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

