DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bobby Oroza w/ Brainstory + Thee Heart Tones

The Paramount
Sat, 30 Dec, 8:00 pm
$28.84

After years of grinding as a sideman in the Finnish music scene, Bobby Oroza has stepped up to make his voice heard. Always with an air of crude romanticism, Bobby pushes towards an expression transcending the borders of soul and rock balladry. His d...

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bobby Oroza, Brainstory

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

