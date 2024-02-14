Top track

The Vaccines - Back In Love City

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Vaccines Official After-Party feat. Arni Arnason DJ

Heartbreakers
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£6.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Vaccines - Back In Love City
Got a code?

About

Join us after The Vaccines sold out show at Southampton Guildhall for the official after-party! Featuring a DJ set from Arni from the band until 2am.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Vaccines

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.