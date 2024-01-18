Top track

Pincushion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afterdrive x Penny Antics x Myopia x Rat Hole

Hot Box
Thu, 18 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pincushion
Got a code?

About

Formed in early 2022 from Ipswich, UK - Afterdrive are the relatable and refreshing band that this generation needs. Frontman Ben, bassist Ed & guitarist Luke met in college over their passion for music, playing in various groups, before teaming up with Jo...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Impious Spirit
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Penny Antics, Myopia

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.