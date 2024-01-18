DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Formed in early 2022 from Ipswich, UK - Afterdrive are the relatable and refreshing band that this generation needs. Frontman Ben, bassist Ed & guitarist Luke met in college over their passion for music, playing in various groups, before teaming up with Jo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.