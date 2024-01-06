Top track

Clamores Dance Club

Sala Clamores
Sat, 6 Jan, 11:55 pm
DJMadrid
From €13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beyoncé - Baby Boy (feat. Sean Paul)
About

(All Time Top 40 Hits). 0:00h a 6:00h: Dj Mata & DJ Fönk

Mata comienza a mezclar de manera autodidacta en 2003. Apasionado de la música en todos sus estilos e influenciado por el sonido house de Chicago, Su ecléctica selección musical con un marcado ADN e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Clamores Dance Club & Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

