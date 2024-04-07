DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Ugly Guys

Hot Box
Sun, 7 Apr, 2:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Black Frog Presents are thrilled to be putting the Ugly Guys back on at the Hot Box this band is superb. With Craig Joiner opening this makes it for me as you may have seen playing guitar for Rhino's Revenge before and he is also the guitarist for Romeo's...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by BLACK FROG
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
100 capacity

