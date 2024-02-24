Top track

Tone Troy - You Give - Extended Mix

FT Presents: Tone Troy, Mat Tuü, Muslija

The Sultan Room
Sat, 24 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $13.39

About

With its inaugural event; upcoming Collective “FT Presents” lets it all out in the first of many electronic music showcases at Sultan Room in Brooklyn.

Warming up the room will be Muslija, a rising talent within the NYC scene due to his signature trippy t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tone Troy

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

