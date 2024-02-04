DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Killing Floors + Morrison Graves + Soundfrom + HMO

Alex's Bar
Sun, 4 Feb, 7:00 pm
$12.88
Come see young and Morrison Graves from Portland with local bands Her Magic Orchestra, The Killing Floors, and Soundfrom!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Killing Floors

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

