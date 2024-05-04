Top track

Sound Of The Sirens

The National Centre for Early Music (NCEM)
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsYork
About

Sound of the Sirens are a singer-songwriting duo based in Exeter, Devon comprising of Abbe Martin & Hannah Wood. Honing their craft over the past decade, Martin & Wood have cemented themselves as firm favourites as “one of the UK’s finest folk acts” not on...

This is an All Ages event, undr 18s to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by The Crescent & The Black Swan Folk Club
Lineup

Sound of the Sirens

Venue

The National Centre for Early Music (NCEM)

St Margarets Church, Walmgate, York YO1 9TL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

