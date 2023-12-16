DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jim Club #10

Nouveau Casino
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:59 pm
PartyParis
€20
LDMT events présente :
JIM Club #10
Samedi 16 Decembre 2023 au Nouveau Casino

Line up :
🎧 ELECTROSEXUAL [Klubkid Records]
https://soundcloud.com/electrosexual

🎧 SYLVIO B [JIM Club]
https://soundcloud.com/sylvio-b

🎧OSOLOCO [Cheescake]...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LDMT events.
Lineup

Sylvio B, Electrosexual, Ben Manson

Venue

Nouveau Casino

109 Rue Oberkampf, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open11:59 pm

