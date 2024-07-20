Top track

Tito Puente - Oye Como Va

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mambo King: Tito Puente

The Forge
Sat, 20 Jul 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tito Puente - Oye Como Va
Got a code?

About

MAMBO KING: A CELEBRATION OF TITO PUENTE

with ORCHESTRA MAMBO INTERNATIONAL featuring Carlos 'Pachanga' Peña(Venezuela)

+ DJ Lubi (Fania Records 'NYC Salsa')

A night of live salsa/mambo/latin jazz dedicated to the man they called “The Mambo King” or “E...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.