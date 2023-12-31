Top track

My Life is Big presents: A New Year's Eve Basement takeover!

Sebright Arms
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

My Life is Big presents: A New Year's Eve Basement takeover!

London art/music collective My Life Is Big takeover the basement of Sebright Arms curating 8 hours of New Year's Eve entertainment.

Doors 7:30pm
8-11pm: Live sets by Oscar Browne, Du Du, Wond...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by My Life Is Big
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Watch Paint Dry, Wonderbug, Oscar Browne and 2 more

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

