DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
My Life is Big presents: A New Year's Eve Basement takeover!
London art/music collective My Life Is Big takeover the basement of Sebright Arms curating 8 hours of New Year's Eve entertainment.
Doors 7:30pm
8-11pm: Live sets by Oscar Browne, Du Du, Wond...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.