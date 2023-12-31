DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
My Life Is Big invites you to celebrate New Years Eve at Sebright arms. Expect an assortment of live acts, Northern Soul & a countdown into the new year by Londons best Kraftwerk tribute act!
NYE Entry Ticket
DJ sets by: Tapir!, My Life Is Big, Daron, Of...
