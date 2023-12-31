DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

My Life Is Big! NYE Takeover

Sebright Arms
Sun, 31 Dec, 7:30 pm
London
From £8.80
About

My Life Is Big invites you to celebrate New Years Eve at Sebright arms. Expect an assortment of live acts, Northern Soul & a countdown into the new year by Londons best Kraftwerk tribute act!

NYE Entry Ticket

DJ sets by: Tapir!, My Life Is Big, Daron, Of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Oscar Browne, Wonderbug, Watch Paint Dry and 2 more

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

