warner case, Max Kaluza - stop

warner case @ The Listening Room

The Listening Room
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

warner case is a producer, singer, multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and classically-trained percussionist who taught himself to produce while studying at Cornell University, working at Jimi Hendrix’s famed Electric Lady Studios, and modeling for Wilhelmina.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by House Calls.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

warner case

Venue

The Listening Room

613 North Wells Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

