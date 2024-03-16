Top track

wAFF - Slapfunk

wAFF x Max Dean

SPYBAR
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From the dancefloors of Leeds and Hull to the biggest stages in the world, wAFF is arguably one of the most impactive British dance music artists of the decade. Multifaceted in his approach to House and Techno, wAFF has become a frequent fixture on the big...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Dean, wAFF

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

