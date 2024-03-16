DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
From the dancefloors of Leeds and Hull to the biggest stages in the world, wAFF is arguably one of the most impactive British dance music artists of the decade. Multifaceted in his approach to House and Techno, wAFF has become a frequent fixture on the big...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.