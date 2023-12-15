DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SPORCA I DATI! HAPPENING

Teatro Principe
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Una: fanzine "DATI SPORCHI" in formato A3 da sfogliare in anteprima.

Sessantaquattro: pagine sfascicolate in formato A3 da pasticciare ritagliare e appendere sul muro per allestire una mostra.

Un: talk OVERPOSTING mediato da Chat GPT nell'avatar di Vitto...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Overdub Srls.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Teatro Principe

Viale Bligny, 52, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.