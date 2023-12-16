Top track

Xmas Weekender Day 2: Watch Paint Dry + support

Sebright Arms
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Sebright Arms Christmas Weekender - featuring performances from local legends Watch Paint Dry, and friends in the form of shoegaze/slowcore-centric Mary and the wonderful talents of Sodden Pelt. Come get festive with us!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Watch Paint Dry

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

