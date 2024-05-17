DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Victor Wooten & the Wooten Brothers

The Forge
Fri, 17 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£41.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers combine a mixture of Jazz-Funk, Fusion and R&B music.

Victor Wooten is widely considered to be one of the foremost working bassists today. He credits bassists Jaco Pastorius, Stanley Clarke, and Larry Graham as major in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Victor Wooten

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

