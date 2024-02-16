Top track

Dinos

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après 3 disques de platine (Stamina, Memento, Taciturne et Hiver à Paris) et une tournée d’une vingtaine de dates jouée à guichets fermés en 2022, Dinos annonce une mini-tournée de 10 dates pour revenir à l’essentiel : retrouver ses fans de la première heu...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

