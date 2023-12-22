Top track

Xmas: Afro-House Party in Camden

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:30 pm
DJLondon
About

Next Friday, we're getting busy to the very best afro-sounds, spanning amapiano, afrobeats, uk rap, RnB, UK Funky, and beyond.

Expect the BEST selectors in London and all-night-long bangers in Camden's iconic Jazz Cafe venue.

We expect this event to sell...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open10:30 pm
475 capacity

