SCALER

SWX
Fri, 17 May 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsBristol
£17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Based in Bristol, UK, SCALER (fka SCALPING) are a four-piece band: Isaac Jones on drums, James Rushforth on bass guitar, Nick Berthoud on guitar and Alex Hill on electronics. For the last five years, SCALER have been writing, recording and performing music...

This is a 14+ event (U16’s to be accompanied by an adult 18+).
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

SCALER

Venue

SWX

15 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2JY
Doors open6:30 pm
1800 capacity

